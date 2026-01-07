Saving more animals: LaBelle Animal Control closer to getting new facility

LABELLE, Fla. — LaBelle Animal Control is one step closer to getting a new facility, because the growing population in Hendry County has increased the demand for animal services.

Douglas Morgan, director of Animal Control for the City of LaBelle, said a new shelter is overdue.

"The influx of people. The population boom, and so then you figure at least two dogs and maybe a cat per residence or every other residence," Morgan said.

Morgan said the current facility is the same one the city had when he started nearly 25 years ago.

"Space is not always an issue - wasn't always an issue until probably within the last eight months," Morgan said. "Anything is an improvement from what we have."

The workload has also increased since October, when LaBelle Animal Control started contracting with Hendry County. They now cover the entire county except for Clewiston.

"We've had to increase officers, our kennel tech went from part-time to full-time, and then the workload just increased," Morgan said.

The new shelter will be funded by a state grant. The City of LaBelle received four bids from builders for the new shelter, with proposals due in February.

Morgan said the new facility is ultimately about helping more animals.

"This means a lot to us - to be able to save more, to be able to hold more," Morgan said.

