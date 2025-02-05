Reports of shots fired at LaBelle Dollar General parking lot, suspect in custody

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.:

Deputies say no one was hurt and they are still interviewing people nearby to learn what happened.

The sheriff's office says they got several calls with different colors and descriptions of the suspect's vehicle.

In a photo obtained by Fox 4, you can see a driver at gunpoint near Bridge Street and Hickpochee Avenue, about three miles away from the Dollar General.

The sheriff's office says this is connected to the investigation, but could not confirm if it's indeed the suspect's vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hendry County deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a LaBelle Dollar General parking lot.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness called 911 and said he heard shots being fired at the store parking lot near East Cowboy Way and Collinswood Parkway.

K-9 deputies were able to stop the suspect's vehicle, the sheriff's office says. There was a juvenile behind the wheel and is believed to be the shooting suspect.

The juvenile has been detained.

If you saw or heard anything in the area, call the Hendry County Sheriff's Office at 863-674-5600.