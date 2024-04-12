LaBelle city worker stabbed at park; suspect is still on the run

LABELLE, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the man who stabbed a LaBelle city worker at the LaBelle Nature Park.

On Thursday morning, deputies say the worker was trimming the trails when he came up on a man. The worker asked what he was doing and the deputies said the unknown man had his hands behind his back.

That's when deputies say the man made an "upward slashing movement" at the worker. He was able to block the knife attack, but did have a 3 inch cut to his arm.

Deputies say the suspect ran toward the Captain Hendry House, and they used K-9s in attempt to track him down. However, the suspect is still on the run.

The worker described the suspect as a white man, about 5'10", had a full, scraggly beard, wearing dark blue shorts, dark-colored shoes and no shirt.

Edward A. Upthegrove Elementary School was put on a precautionary lockdown.

If you know anything about the investigation, call the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.