Hendry County increases fines for illegal fires during burn bans after costly blazes

LABELLE, Fla. — Hendry County has significantly increased fines for people who start outdoor fires during burn bans, following several costly incidents that forced evacuations and damaged property.

The county raised first-offense fines from $100 to $500, with repeat violations now carrying a $2,500 penalty.

"Last year we had a couple of fires that got out of control," said Hendry County Commissioner Ramon Iglesias.

The decision follows multiple fires that escalated during previous burn bans, including an 8-acre brush fire in Montura last April that left nearly 2,000 people without power and damaged multiple properties.

Fox 4 covered one of the fires that raised concerns for the county in April. It damaged several properties and started when the county had a burn ban in place.

"The money, the salaries, time we could have spent on other things that we might have to do, and the amount of resources that were utilized during a situation like that - that's where some of this stems from," said Chief Amy Stafford of Hendry County Public Safety.

Iglesias said the goal is deterrence through financial consequences.

"The idea is hit them in their pocket, right? My goal is to stop them from doing it," Iglesias said.

Hendry County Public Safety said it is closely monitoring drought conditions and hopes to lift the current burn ban soon.

The increased fines do not apply to cooking fires or to individuals with valid permits from the forest service. Hendry County is currently under a burn ban, which Stafford is monitoring closely due to dry conditions.

"You think, 'Okay, we're in a drought, so the land is dry, there's not a lot of water out there.' That means there's not necessarily a lot of water for us to get to put on the fire," Stafford said.

