FROM $20 TO $5 MILLION: LaBelle man wins big from scratch-off

LaBelle man wins big from scratch-off

He bought the game in Naples
LABELLE, Fla. — A $20 scratch-off led to a $5 million prize for a LaBelle man.

58-year-old Agustin Guerrero bought a $20 scratch-off game at Sunshine at 17100 Tamiami Trail East in Naples.

Then, with a few scratches, Guerrero revealed a $5 million prize. He claimed his money in Tallahassee on Dec. 8.

He chose to get the money in a one-time, lump-sun payment, which was just a little more than $3 million.

"For $20, the $5,000,000 CA$H MONEY Scratch-Off game offers four life-changing top prizes of $5 million! Featuring over 7.3 million winning tickets, including more than $328 million in cash prizes, this game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93," the Florida Lottery said.

