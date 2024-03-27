Country Oaks Elementary goes into lockdown for "reported situation"

LABELLA, Fla. — The Hendry County School District says County Oaks Elementary School in LaBelle went into a brief lockdown early Wednesday morning for a "reported situation."

Deputies say they got a call about a suspicious incident. However, they would not elaborate on what the incident was.

School officials say the elementary school did go on lockdown, but deputies are calling it an isolated incident.

Deputies say the sheriff's office and school district employees quickly looked into the situation and "resolved it."

"We want to assure you that at no time was your child in any harm and their school day is progressing as it normally would," the district said on social media.

Fox 4 has reached out to both the school district and sheriff's office for more information.