30 YEARS: LaBelle man heading to federal prison for child sex crimes

LABELLE, Fla. — A LaBelle man will spend 30 years in federal prison for several counts of child sex crimes.

According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Daniel Carson Miller plead guilty in August to enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, receipt of child sexual abuse material, possessing and accessing with intent to view images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, and transferring obscene matter to a minor.

Court documents say from June 2023 to December 19, 2023, Miller talked to minors on social media. When it first started, a parent told police Miller claimed to be 16 and had been chatting with a 13-year-old.

The DOJ says Miller also urged the minor to send inappropriate photos and videos, to which the teen did.

In November 2023, the FBI conducted a search warrant of Miller's social media account where they found multiple conversations between Miller and minors, again, asking them for inappropriate images. Miller also sent inappropriate photos of himself to them.

A month later, the FBI raided his home. Miller told agents he used social media to request child sexual abuse material from minors.

At one point, he admitted to requesting inappropriate material from around 100 minors and admitted to sending a sexually explicit photo to about 200 minors.

To convince minors to send him pictures, Miller said he would tell them he would harm himself.

The content was found on his cell phones and laptop, the DOJ said.

Miller was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender.