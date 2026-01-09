IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A former fire station in Immokalee has been transformed into something completely different – a doggie daycare that's bringing both pet care and community support to the area.

Firehouse Doggie Daycare opened its doors after owner Chris Spano said he recognized a need in his community for pet care services.

"So I started thinking about it... you look at on Facebook, said I needed someone to watch my dog. I need daycare. I need pet sitting," Spano said. "We chose Immokalee because it's conveniently located, that road goes to the airport."

Click here to see the Immokalee Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with owner Chris Spano:

NOT YOUR TYPICAL FIREHOUSE: Former fire station in Immokalee becomes doggie daycare with community mission

The former Fire Station 30 in Immokalee now houses dozens of dogs instead of fire trucks, but Spano said his mission extends far beyond pet care.

"My whole goal of doing this was to give back to the community," Spano said.

Every quarter, the daycare will donate a percentage of its profits to local fire departments. The business also provides scholarships to Immokalee High School students.

Spano has already awarded one scholarship and plans to offer more.

The daycare employs 18 people from Immokalee, including high school seniors and graduates.

"It gives me the opportunity to help people," Spano said. "Immokalee to me, is a great community, and I see the need for something to be done here."

Spano said he wants to demonstrate to the community that hard work pays off.

"To show people that there is somebody out there that cares," Spano said.

Spano hopes to expand the facility to include a rescue bay for stray dogs. For pets like Benji and Daisy, the daycare provides them plenty of love and playtime.

"This is what is so rewarding, is right here. Because no matter how you think about your life on a daily basis, it all comes down to this thing right here," Spano said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.