NEED FOR SPEED: Immokalee Regional Raceway fights to stay open after 27 years

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — For 27 years, Immokalee Regional Raceway has been more than a place to race — it has been a gathering place for a community of drivers, families, and fans. Now, the track is fighting to survive.

The raceway was set to close in 2025, but Collier County granted an extension. Two companies have leased land surrounding the track at the airport to build airplane hangars, which is forcing the raceway out.

Owner Ralph Hester said he proposed relocating the track to another part of the airport, but Fox 4 confirmed the county did reject the idea.

"All these people come out on Friday night and Saturday and race. I mean, it's a place for them to go," Hester said.

Racers like Steven Ellyson have created a petition in hopes of keeping the track open.

"It's just a hometown track that's a lot of fun. And even if I don't know somebody, if they have a broken part, and I have the part to fix it, I'm giving it to them, you know, it's a family — that's what we do," Ellyson said.

The sense of family extends well beyond the track itself.

Last year, 15-year-old Aiden Newland was battling stage four blood cancer. He said coming to the raceway every Friday night between chemotherapy rounds gave him something to fight for.

"I'm gonna say it was probably the cure of cancer for me. Seeing it closed down is gonna be heartbreaking," Newland said.

Hester said the team is looking for other land in Immokalee, if they have to close, but he hopes it does not come to that.

"It doesn't need to close. It really doesn't. It's gonna hurt the town," Hester said.

