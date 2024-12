IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was sent to the hospital in Immokalee Saturday night after being stabbed in the lower back area.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 9pm in the 100 block of North 2nd street.

Deputies say the incident was declared a trauma alert, but the victim requested to transported via ground.

The sheriff’s office says this is still an active investigation, but they are calling it an isolated incident with no threat to the community.