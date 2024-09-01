FHP: Two men arrested for street racing at speeds of 102 mph

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested in Lee County on Thursday for street racing at speeds of 102 mph. Florida Highway Patrol says they initiated a traffic stop on two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger, around 9:45 PM on State Road 82, near Alabama Road.

FHP says 24-year-old Kenson Fadeus of Immokalee and 18-year-old Chelson Noncirel of Immokalee were placed under arrest for racing and reckless driving.

In accordance with state statute, FHP says the Mustang and Charger will be impounded for the next 30 business days.