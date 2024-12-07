FHP: Man dead after hit and run pedestrian crash in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man is dead in Immokalee are being hit by car in fatal hit and run.

The man yet to be positively identified, was attempting to cross the westbound lane of New Market Road, as Ford Van traveling west approached Escambia Street.

The van collided with the pedestrian and then post collision, a second vehicle traveling east also hit the pedestrian.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the Van, a 41-year-old male from Immokalee, initially fled the crash scene, but later returned.

FHP has impounded the van as the investigation is ongoing.