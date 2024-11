IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a crash in Immokalee involving a semi-truck and pick-up truck.

It happened on Friday afternoon near State Road 82 and State Road 29.

The circumstances about the cause are not clear, but Fox 4 has learned a driver was flown to a hospital for their injuries.

Eastbound lanes are back open, but deputies say to expect delays and find an alternative route.