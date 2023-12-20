Watch Now
FHP: Driver flees trooper; reaches speed of more than 100mph, crashes into SUV

The Florida Highway Patrol
FHP says the driver reached speeds of more than 100mph.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 20, 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says what started as a traffic stop ended with a foot chase after a driver and their passenger tried to flee from troopers.

This happened on Thursday, December 19th.

FHP says they originally pulled over the driver, Eugene Kanye, for reckless driving on State Road 82 and Columbus Avenue.

Eugene Kanye
The Florida Highway Patrol says Kanye drove more than 100 miles per hour as he tried to flee from troopers.

Troopers say while they were working to identify the driver, he drove off - reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

FHP says the driver eventually crashed into a SUV at the intersection of County Road 29 and Market Street in Immokalee.

But the pursuit did not stop there.

According to the report from FHP, Kanye and his passenger, Aljavontae A. Hall, then fled the crash on foot.

Troopers caught and arrested the suspects.

Kanye's charges include the following:

  • Possession of drug equipment
  • Fleeing and eluding
  • No valid driver’s license.
  • Leaving the scene of a crash
  • Reckless Driving
  • Obstruction
  • Marijuana possession
Contraband FHP says was found in car
