FHP: Driver flees trooper; reaches speed of more than 100mph, crashes into SUV

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says what started as a traffic stop ended with a foot chase after a driver and their passenger tried to flee from troopers.

This happened on Thursday, December 19th.

FHP says they originally pulled over the driver, Eugene Kanye, for reckless driving on State Road 82 and Columbus Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Kanye drove more than 100 miles per hour as he tried to flee from troopers.

Troopers say while they were working to identify the driver, he drove off - reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

FHP says the driver eventually crashed into a SUV at the intersection of County Road 29 and Market Street in Immokalee.

But the pursuit did not stop there.

According to the report from FHP, Kanye and his passenger, Aljavontae A. Hall, then fled the crash on foot.

Troopers caught and arrested the suspects.

Kanye's charges include the following:



Possession of drug equipment

Fleeing and eluding

No valid driver’s license.

Leaving the scene of a crash

Reckless Driving

Obstruction

Marijuana possession