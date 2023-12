IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy, accused of shooting one person on Christmas.

Deputies say the shooting happened at 302 Boston Ave. around 5 p.m. The person shot was sent to a Lee County hospital, though the extent of their injuries is not known.

The 16-year-old arrested is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.