AGGRAVATION: Canceled music festival in Immokalee upsets fans across the country

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Days before, what was supposed to be Southwest Florida's biggest music festival ever, Harvest Nights Music Festival was canceled.

Ticket holders said they're upset because it was called off at the last minute.

"$500."

"$1,510."

"$1,800."

That's what Jeff Kartye, Polo Staber and Gary Morgan spent so they could go to watch their favorite bands.

Four days before the festival in Immokalee kicked off, ticket holders received an email with the news.

The Charity Pros, in charge of Harvest Nights Music Festival, said in the email, "We must announce the cancellation…due to unforeseen circumstances entirely beyond the organizers' control."

Watch Immokalee Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

CANCELED: Local music fest upsets fans across the country

Morgan said the email came in the nick of time on the last day he could get a refund for his motel reservation.

"There was no, 'hey hurry up get tickets', and I just had a gut feeling something was happening," he said.

Morgan and his wife love Train and were about to start the 14-hour car ride from Virginia to see the band play in the festival.

"It's been a bit of an aggravation," he said.

Fox 4 Immokalee Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades met with The Charity Pros Director of Operations Brad Maloney last month to talk about festival prepartions.

Maloney was thrilled about the concert.

"Nobody's ever seen a production like this down here in Southwest Florida," he said.

Polo Staber originally bought the tickets for when the festival was scheduled in November, but organizers pushed it back after the hurricanes.

Staber said he couldn't believe it when his wife told him the news Monday.

"Four days. I thought my wife was playing a joke on me," Staber said.

Jeff Kartye, from Naples, bought Harvest Nights tickets for his wife, so they could see Def Leppard.

"It was so close to home. I thought it was a good opportunity, so it was a Christmas gift for her, and the Christmas gift is no longer," he said.

On Tuesday, The Charity Pros didn't say the exact issues that made them cancel the event.

They posted a statement for ticket holders and the public below:

The Charity Pros also didn't mention if they would reschedule the festival.

"I just don't know if people are gonna trust another festival like this," Kartye said.