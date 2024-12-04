IMMOKALEE, Fla. — In five weeks,150 acres at the Seminole Rodeo Grounds in Immokalee will become the venue for one of the biggest music festivals ever in Immokalee and Southwest Florida.

Harvest nights music fest will not only bring big names to Immokalee, but big opportunities for the community, too.

"Nobody's ever seen a production like this down here in Southwest Florida, so this is the biggest charity event ever," Director of Operations at The Charity Pros Brady Maloney said.

Maloney and his daughter Megan have a three day music festival that starts January 10 planned for the small town.

He said, "It's very fulfilling. This is what we do. This was my daughter's dream when she was 11 years old."

Megan's passion to give back led to her starting a business with her dad, The Charity Pros.

Watch Immokalee Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

GOT TIXS? Local music festival plans to bring big names, give back to Immokalee

It hosts events to benefit local Southwest Florida charities. Last year, they hosted the Hurricane Heroes Concert.

"Bringing something like this to Immokalee gives exposure. There's a lot of growth and development down here," Maloney said.

The Charity Pros will split up the proceeds for Harvest Nights Charity Music Festival between The Immokalee Foundation, Guadalupe Center, Cancer Alliance Network and The Collier Community Foundation.

Bands like Train, Def Leppard and Brad Paisley are just some of the big names who will perform.

The Immokalee Foundation CEO Noemi Perez calls it the opportunity of a lifetime for her organization and her home town to shine.

"It truly inspires me as a leader of the community here to see Brad and individuals like him that believe in Immokalee and want to give back," she said.

Perez is also excited that big name artists will get to know Immokalee.

"Exposure they're gonna come out. They're gonna learn about Immokalee," Perez said.

Beside live music, there will be a festival village with local food trucks, vendors and more.

Maria Bustamante with the Guadalupe Center said Immokalee deserves something like this.

"We have such a vibrant loving community here, and there's so much opportunity for people," Bustamente said.

Tickets start at $49. Single day or three day passes are available as well.

On site parking, RV camping and shuttle service information can be found here.