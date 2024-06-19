Watch Now
Accused DUI driver in deadly migrant bus crash pleads not guilty

The man accused of driving drunk & colliding with a bus of migrant workers in May that killed eight people while injuring others pleaded not guilty, according to Marion County court records.
Marion Co. Jail
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 19, 2024

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of driving drunk and colliding with a bus of migrant workers last month that killed eight people while injuring others has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to Marion County court records.

Bryan Howard, 41, did not appear in court on Tuesday, but his attorney entered his plea of not guilty.

Howard faces eight counts of DUI manslaughter and 11 counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

Court records show a pretrial conference is scheduled on October 8th, followed by jury selection on October 14th.

