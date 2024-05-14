Eight killed, 40 hurt in migrant bus crash in central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida overturned on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.

The bus was transporting 53 farmworkers when it collided in a sideswiped manner with a truck in Marion County, north of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say the bus swerved off a road. It crashed through a fence and ended up on its side in a field. The workers were being transported to Cannon Farms in Dunellon, which has been harvesting watermelons.

Cannon Farms released the following statement on Facebook:

We will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.



Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident.



We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Cannon Farms

Records from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration shows Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp is based out of Immokalee.

According to FOX affiliate WOFL in Orlando, the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on SR-40, west of SW 148 Court, between Dunnellon and Ocala.

The 40 people injured in the crash were taken to local hospitals, FHP said. Their conditions are unknown.

SR-40 is currently shut down from S.W. 180th Avenue Road to S.W. 140th Avenue.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the area will be closed for an "extended period of time" as crews investigate.