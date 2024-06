GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash into a Golden Gate business involving a stolen pickup truck.

CCSO says they attempted make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle which fled. The truck then crashed into the building at Santa Barbara and Golden Gate. That's when the sheriff's office says both occupants fled. The driver was caught and arrested. The second individual is still on the loose.

CCSO says this remains an active investigation.