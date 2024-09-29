Naples man dead after crashing in canal at high speeds

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — A 69-year-old man from Naples is dead after crash into a canal in Golden Gate.

Florida highway patrol says man was traveling at high rate of speed on 12th Avenue NE at the end of dead-end road, the vehicle travel off the roadway, launched over a water-filled canal, and collided with the east side of canal embankment.

Post collision, the vehicle was redirected into the canal and submerged.

FHP says the man sustained critical injuries and was transport to an area hospital. That is where he would later be pronounced dead.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.