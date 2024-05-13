UPDATE: Brush fire burns 1.5 acres in Golden Gate, crews have it 85% contained

Update (7:00 p.m.)

The Forest Service says the fire is 1.5 acres and is 85% contained. Tractors from the agency are on scene to help completely contain it. The cause is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Greater Naples Fire Rescue is working to put out a brush fire on Golden Gate Boulevard West between 23rd Street NW and 25th Street NW.

This area is surrounded by homes, but it's not clear if there are any evacuations at this time.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says to expect delays in the area and find another way around it. Fire officials say to also expect smoke in the area.