'POLICE PRESENCE LIKE I'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE': Crack down on speeding during school drop-off in Gateway

GATEWAY, Fla. — Parents in Gateway got a wake-up call Thursday morning when deputies flooded the area around schools, handing out tickets to speeders during the busy drop-off and pick-up period.

The increased enforcement came just one day after frustrated parents voiced concerns about traffic and speeding issues near Gateway Elementary and High School.

Mike Roberts, who drops off his children at school every morning, noticed the change immediately.

"Police presence like I've never seen before on this street," Roberts said.

On Wednesday, parents expressed worries about dangerous driving conditions during school hours. After reaching out to the sheriff's office about the ongoing issues, deputies responded with a high-visibility traffic operation Thursday morning.

The enforcement appeared to have an immediate impact on driver behavior.

"It was all quiet. Everybody had their heads down trying not to get a ticket this morning," Roberts said.

However, Roberts questions whether the crackdown will address the root cause of the problem.

"Ticketing parents treats the symptom, but it's not going to reduce the amount of traffic," Roberts said.

In a statement to Fox 4, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said:

5th Precinct deputies, along with our Traffic Unit and Youth Services Division, routinely conduct high-visibility traffic operations outside Gateway Elementary and High School to keep students and drivers safe. Deputies target speeding infractions, motorists blocking intersections, and failing to yield to other vehicles. Drivers must remain patient, slow down, and follow posted signs during peak traffic times. LCSO will continue to work with our partners at the school district and county to find resolutions to relieve congestion in this area. Lee County Sheriff's Office

Roberts acknowledges the challenges facing both parents and law enforcement in managing the daily traffic.

"People are running late for work. People are trying to get their kids to school on time. And when they hit these issues, you know, things, you know, things can happen, right? And so law enforcement is out here and doing what they're supposed to do to keep that under control," Roberts said.

