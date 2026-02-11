'AN HOUR ORDEAL': Gateway parents raise safety concerns over school traffic congestion

GATEWAY, Fla. — Parents at Gateway High and Elementary schools are expressing growing frustration and safety concerns over increasingly heavy traffic during pick-up and drop-off times on Griffin Drive.

Mike Roberts, a Gateway parent, said the traffic situation has become nearly impossible to navigate.

"The traffic situation, it's become awful," Roberts said.

Roberts is not alone in his concerns. Many parents said they're worried about the dangerous traffic conditions at both Gateway schools.

Stephanie Abshire, another Gateway parent, described the chaotic scene during school hours.

"People are racing to merge into that lane and to beat each other just to get to school on time," Abshire said.

Both parents described lengthy wait times that have transformed what should be quick school runs into hour-long ordeals.

"Approximately 45 minutes, just sitting in the line. So it's a game. If you're coming from the direction within Gateway, you have to beat the buses before they start to exit, because they go through the traffic just like you do, and they will clog up the roundabout, backing up traffic," Abshire said.

"What used to be pick up and drop off is now a full hour ordeal, sometimes more in the afternoon," Roberts said.

Lee County Department of Transportation said they have worked and continue to collaborate with the school district, the Gateway Services Community Development District and the Lee County Sheriff's Office to address the concerns.

In a statement, the school district said, "We continually make adjustments when and where possible. Ensuring safe and efficient traffic flow at our schools is a shared responsibility."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the ongoing issues in their own statement.

"LCSO is aware of ongoing traffic issues on Griffin Dr. during parent pick-up and drop-off times," they said.

Parents said they recognize that resolving the traffic problems will require work involving multiple agencies.

"We know that this is going to take more than just one problem, or one solution to fix the problem and it's going to be with help with the school and with the district as well," Abshire said.

