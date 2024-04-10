"Never a dull moment": SR-82 fight in Lehigh Acres-Gateway area shocks drivers

GATEWAY, Fla. — During morning rush hour, drivers in Gateway came to a complete stop as a road rage incident unfolded in between Gateway and Lehigh Acres. Fox 4 first found out about it because its Community Correspondents are so connected to individual communities including Gateway and Lehigh Acres.

A witness to the incident gave us this video and the audio has been removed due to expletives.

The woman says around 7:45 a.m. near State Road 82 and Daniels Parkway a truck and a car were pulled over in the westbound lanes. Before she started recording, she saw two men throwing punches.

When she got her phone out, video recorded a man holding an object run aggressively towards the shirtless man by the car. The video doesn't clearly show what the object was. A third person held that man back.

They went back to the truck where video shows that same man grab what the witness said was a large pipe. The same man again went towards the shirtless man and ended up throwing the pipe at him.

"No one was going ahead of me because everyone was watching the fight," the witness told Fox 4. "Never a dull moment out in these Lehigh streets."

The incident showed up as an active traffic incident on the Lee County Sheriff's Office website just before 8 a.m. The sheriff's office is working on Fox 4's request for more information.