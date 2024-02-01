Lee County deputies target speeders on Daniels Parkway in traffic enforcement operation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office have been getting a lot of complaints about drivers speeding, specifically off of Daniels Parkway next to Jet Blue Park. On Thursday, they spent two hours in a traffic enforcement operation.

Traffic deputies sat next to the ballpark with their radars, catching speeders or reckless drivers. In two hours, they pulled over 18 people. They say each person was going 20 mph over the speed limit, which is 45 mph in this area.

At one point, they caught a driver going 89 mph.

The traffic enforcement operation, consisting of deputies from the traffic and road rage units, also spent some time on Wednesday at the same stop.

In two hours around noon, they pulled over 26 people, again, all going 20 over the speed limit.

Each person going 20 over the limit got a $276, but deputies also focused on educating drivers.