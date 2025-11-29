Gateway Church Jingle Jog 5K to support family of boy who died from brain cancer

GATEWAY, Fla. — Gateway Church is hosting its second annual Jingle Jog 5K on Saturday, Dec. 6, with a special purpose this year. Part of the proceeds will support a local family who faced heartbreak.

Associate Pastor Sam McDowell expects close to 700 or 800 runners to participate in the event at Gateway Church. The proceeds will benefit the Gateway Community Fund, which allows the church to support local businesses, schools and community causes.

This year, a portion of the funds will go to the family of Cole McGinnis, a well-known name in the Gateway community. McGinnis was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer and was first featured in a Fox 4 story in March. He lost his battle with the disease in late September.

McDowell didn't know McGinnis personally, but said the situation resonated deeply with him as a father.

"I have a 9-year-old son, so when I heard about Cole and what he was going through, it hit really hard for me," McDowell said.

The decision to support McGinnis' family reflects the church's mission to support their neighbors during difficult times.

"The biggest thing that we wanted to emphasize as a church staff is how would we want people to walk alongside of us if we were in their shoes," McDowell said.

