Community mourns firefighter's son; fundraiser's purpose changes

NAPLES, Fla. — Cole McGinnis has died after a courageous fight with a rare brain tumor, according to the North Collier Fire Department.

The family had organized a fundraiser to help with treatment; but now, all proceeds will go toward funeral and lingering medical expenses. It will be Monday, October 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Seed to Table on Immokalee Road in Naples.

Cole was fighting a rare form of cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. He was going through clinical trials, as chemo is not effective in this case.

His father is a firefighter in Collier County. You can learn more about Cole and the McGinnis family here.

