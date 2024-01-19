Deputies investigating unfounded threat at Gateway Charter High School

GATEWAY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating what has been deemed an unfounded threat at Gateway Charter High School.

According to a spokesperson with the charter school, they notified parents early Friday morning about the rumor.

"There is an ongoing investigation into an alleged statement that was made. Extra police presence will be on campus this morning as they continue to conduct the investigation," the school sent to families in a statement.

Around 10 a.m. another statement went out to families, notifying them that the rumor was unfounded by LCSO.

"There is no threat to our school and no reason to be concerned," the statement went on to say.

LCSO says the rumor of the threat happened through word of mouth.