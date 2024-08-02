TICE, Fla. — A driver says he's lucky to be ok after a palm tree fell on his truck while driving.

The palm tree uprooted from across the street on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice. The tree crushed the truck's hood and shattered part of the windshield.

Take a look at the damage from the palm tree below:

Palm tree falls on truck in Tice, driver not hurt

The driver told Fox 4 he only suffered minor cuts to his legs.

A worker with the Florida Department of Transportation responded to the scene and removed the tree.