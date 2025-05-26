DO YOU KNOW HIM? New image of unidentified Fort Myers murder victim released

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cold case detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department hope you can help them identify a murder victim based on a new facial rendering.

Police say the man's remains were found on March 23, 2007, east of Ortiz Avenue. It was a dirt road at the time because the city was extending Hanson Street.

Through the investigation, detectives determined the man was killed between 1994 and 1996. At the time of his discovery, records show several bones were found in close proximity of each other in a wooded area.

Investigators say he was likely homeless or a day worker. He's described as being between 24 and 32-years-old. Police believe he was possibly Lithuanian or Hispanic lineage and between 5'11" and 6'2".

Detectives tell Fox 4 he may have frequented the Salvation Army on Edison Street or Lyons Park on Cleveland Avenue.

Police say someone from the mid-90s likely saw him and knows who he is.

The image was made by Joe Mullins, a forensic artist and adjunct professor at George Mason University. Back in April 2025, Mullins created a facial approximation of the man's skull using a 3D image.

Over the last month, he's used digital imaging to create another picture of the unidentified man.

If you know anything, call the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and reference the NAMUS (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System) #UP7696.

