Detectives looking for Tice salon arson suspect

TICE, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person accused of intentionally setting a fire at a Tice hair salon.

According to Southwest Florida Crimestoppers, a person was caught on security footage on Figuera Avenue on December 15. That's in the same area of Adela's Beauty Salon, which went up in flames early Friday morning.

According to the Tice Fire chief, the fire started at the south end of the building. It spread to the second floor where a man was living, and he told Fox 4 he lost all his belongings in the fire.

The Fire Marshal deemed it an arson, which started the criminal investigation.

In the footage, Crimestoppers shared two photos of a person. One showed them on a bike with a duffle bag while the other shows the person walking around.

If you recognize the person or saw anything suspicious in the area, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.