'We want to make this a business': Kids learn entrepreneurial skills in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly 50 young entrepreneurs set up shop at Gulf Coast Town Center this weekend, selling everything from lemonade to personalized Legos as part of the Children's Entrepreneur Market.

In the summer heat of Southwest Florida, Arianna DeJesus found a perfect business opportunity by turning her homemade lemonade into a licensed business.

"We were just making them in our house," DeJesus said. "We were like, we want to make this a business."

The Children's Entrepreneur Market creates a space where kids can develop real-world business experience while parents take a step back.

"We do encourage parents to step back, sit down, relax, and let the kids really do the selling," Eden McIntyre, the market's organizer, said.

McIntyre explained that the goal is to help children build both business skills and confidence.

The Children's Entrepreneur Market is a national program that started in Utah, McIntyre said. Families pay a $25 registration fee to participate. You get a spot at the market, a t-shirt, and a free book.

Young vendors offered a variety of products, including one that combined style and substance.

"It's called Emma's recipe for cooling down in style," said Emma Lambert.

She sold handmade bracelets, lemonade, and popsicles. When FOX 4 asked Lambert why she decided to sell such a variety of items, the answer was simple.

"I was thinking about how hot it was, and that I like style," Lambert said.

The market's hands-off approach for parents is intentional, even when they're eager to help.

"You come out and you sell, we make it as simple as possible," McIntyre said.

The experience is already inspiring future business ambitions.

"I definitely want to open my own business in the future," DeJesus said.

