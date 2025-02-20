US Marshals arrest Fort Myers kidnapping suspect who sparked Amber Alert

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The US Marshal's Office arrested Luis Valentin on Thursday after a nearly three-week search for the kidnapping suspect.

Back on Feb. 3, Fort Myers Police say Valentin took the 2-year-old from his ex-girlfriend — the child's mother. A police report says he went to her apartment building in Fort Myers and took the child while she and her mother were outside.

The report said the mother got her in car and followed Valentin to Cape Coral, but lost sight of them.

Police searched for hours in Cape Coral and an Amber Alert was eventually issued.

Investigators eventually found the vehicle Valentin ditched.

Detectives did find the child, but it's not clear where. However, Valentin had been on the run since then.

We reached out to the US Marshal's Office for more information about his arrest.

Valentin is charged with confinement of a child under 13, neglect of a child and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.