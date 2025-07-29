Two arrested for Miscue Lounge Fourth of July shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested two men accused of shooting one person at the Miscue Lounge in Fort Myers.

Deputies say the suspects, later identified as Johnny Ward and Jose Copland, went into the bar and started a fight. Then, the fight escalated to a shooting outside the building.

The person hit was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities emphasized that the business itself was not involved in the incident.

Both suspects took off and deputies say with the help of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the men were identified.

Detectives tracked down the men. Ward was arrested on July 19 and Copland was found on July 25.

Ward is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copland is charged with one county of accessory after the fact and battery, who has since bonded out.