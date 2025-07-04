One person injured in overnight shooting at Lee County bar parking lot, sheriff's office investigating

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in the parking lot of Miscue Lounge.

According to officials, a physical altercation led to one person being shot. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured person was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities emphasized that the business itself was not involved in the incident.

The investigation remains active as detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit continue to work the scene.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the public.

