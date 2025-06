FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people are in custody following an early morning bank robbery in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to Truist Bank near Page Field Commons around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies tell FOX 4 the suspect demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money - later fleeing the scene in a nearby car.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the response.

This is a developing story.