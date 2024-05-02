Watch Now
Two accused of pretending to work at Target and stealing $6k in items

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says two men convinced a cashier at the Target store on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers that they worked for the store's corporate headquarters.
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 02, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says two men convinced a cashier at the Target store on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers that they worked for the store's corporate headquarters.

Investigators say on April 30th, the two told the cashier to ring everything up as cash - including 12 gift cards valued at $500 each, clothes and toys.

Crime Stoppers say the duo got away with more than $6,000 in products.

If you know who the suspects are, you're asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You could receive cash reward.

