FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says "an unidentified subject" took multiple Legos and a Dyson fan from a Fort Myers Target location.

Investigators say this happened on March 16, 2024 at the store on S. Tamiami Trail.

SWFL Crime Stoppers

The stolen items total $1,350.93.

If you can identify this individual, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or use the P3 Tips mobile app. (Case #24-140510)