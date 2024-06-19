"There's always accidents there": Neighbors warn after boy dies in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tuesday night, neighbors were warning that one particular Lee County road was very dangerous, just hours after troopers say a boy, 12, was struck and killed by an SUV.

Troopers say the victim, who is from Fort Myers, was crossing Crystal Drive, located between US 41 and Metro Parkway just south of Page Field on his electric scooter when the crash happened.

"It looks like the scooter was traveling north here on Fordham attempting to cross Crystal Drive at an angle," said Lieutenant Greg Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol. "In doing so the SUV was traveling west on Crystal, and it was a collision... It's tragic."

The driver was a 32 year old woman from Ft Myers who stayed on the scene, according to troopers.

Now this tragedy is leading to a bigger conversation in this neighborhood.

"This type of tragedy occurred 3,417 times last year, and every single one of them are difficult, and this one, especially, because of the age [of the victim]."



Lt. Greg Bueno, Florida Highway Patrol

And neighbors warn that similar crashes happen all the time, along this particular road.

"I'm not surprised to hear that," said Keith Ragland, a nearby resident. "People just don't pay attention to the signs or pay attention to the flashing lights."

"There's always accidents there and it's usually young kids, holidays, and summers," said Sue Denegri, resident. "Nobody gives them the right of away."

Both Sue and Keith say Lee county put up a pedestrian crosswalk with the flashing light up about a year ago, but they say people still don't pay attention, as this is a busy road for people trying to cut from Metro Parkway to US 41

Bella Line Neighbors say Lee County installed this pedestrian crosswalk and light in 2023, but they claim drivers pay no heed to it.

"They need to put a light up there to stop the traffic for the kids," said Denegri. "That flashing light does nothing but antagonize people."

Other neighbors Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with disagreed about putting in a light, but not about the danger from drivers.

They told us they do not believe anything will get people to drive safer on that street.

"I don't know that there's enough traffic to warrant that," said Ragland. "If they're looking at just pedestrians possibly it would make a difference, but I think they put in what they felt was necessary for people to be able to cross there."