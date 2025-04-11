Teen driver in deadly Fort Myers crash was going at least 85 mph in 45: report

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says the 18-year-old driver accused of killing his 17-year-old passenger in a car crash was going between 85-87 mph in a 45 when he ran a red light.

According to a report Fox 4 obtained, the driver, Issac Sales, had picked up Jaciey Hogan to go to school at South Fort Myers High on March 12.

The report says Sales, driving a Nissan Altima, was coming from the east, approaching Maida Lane and Gladiolus Drive.

An SUV turning left on a solid green arrow when troopers say Sales ran the red light and crashed into the SUV.

Hogan was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Sales and the driver of the SUV survived.

The report says based on the camera's location at the intersection, the road and two "known points seen on the video," troopers could calculate an approximate "high and low speed that the Nissan Altima would have been traveling as it passed through the area."

Troopers say according to the calculations, Sales was going between 85mph to 87mph in a 45.

The report details several interviews made with other drivers, some who attempted to help after the crash, and people who lived nearby that heard the crash.

FHP says both Sales and Hogan were not wearing a seatbelt.

Sales is charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving.

He has since been released on bond.