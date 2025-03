FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office reports at least one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash, Wednesday morning.

All eastbound lanes of Gladiolus Drive at Maida Lane are shut down. All eastbound lanes on Gladiolus are being redirected to Summerlin Road.

Traffic will be affected for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.