SUSPECT FOUND, PUPPY MISSING: Man arrested for taking dog a Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of stealing a puppy from a Pet Kingdom in Fort myers is now in jail, but the dog he's accused of taking is still missing - according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Timothy Smith, 43, is accused of stealing a maltipoo puppy from Pet Kingdom close to noon on September 5th.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Smith is currently in custody for an unrelated crime police say he committed two days after the incident.

However, the puppy has not been found despite interviews with Smith.

That's why police say they need your help.

You're asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department if you have any information in this investigation at 239-321-7700, submit a tip on our #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.

