Surveillance video shows dog thrown into dumpster, LCSO says

At a press conference on Monday, the Lee County Sheriff's office shared video of a man throwing a bag away into a dumpster at a Lehigh Acres store.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says there was a dog inside.

"This video is disgusting", Marceno said.

Because the animal was microchipped, investigators were able to locate an address associated with the dog.

Its owners were deceased, but deputies say they were able to identify a suspect at a nearby house - wearing the same clothes as seen in the surveillance video.

Anthony Bellman was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Marceno says Bellman is related to the original owners of the dog.

Bellman's bonded out of jail.

The 16-year-old, blind dog received medical attention.

She is "doing great", Marceno says, and is in the care of the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

The sheriff says the dog will eventually be adoptable.