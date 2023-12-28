Spirit fires agent who put Fort Myers-bound 6-year-old on plane to Orlando

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Spirit Airlines says they have fired the gate agent who escorted a 6-year-old Fort Myers-bound boy to the wrong plane.

"To better understand what occurred, we immediately launched a thorough internal investigation and discovered that a gate agent in Philadelphia (PHL) escorted the child to the incorrect aircraft," Spirit Airlines said in a statement to Fox 4. "...and any individual whose actions resulted in the incorrect boarding will be held accountable for failing to follow our procedures."

A few days before Christmas, 6-year-old Casper was flying to Fort Myers from Philadelphia to visit his grandmother, Maria Ramos. Instead of landing at Southwest Florida International Airport, he landed in Orlando.

"He goes 'mama, I'm in the airport'. I said give me an adult Casper that is with you. He said 'no grandma I don't have anyone with me'," Ramos previously told Fox 4.

An adult in the airport let Ramos know Casper was in Orlando, not RSW, resulting in Ramos to make a late drive from Fort Myers to Orlando, she said.

Here is the full statement from Spirit Airlines: