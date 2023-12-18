Someone killed this local mother. Five years later, police still need help finding the person responsible

A billboard asking for answers can be seen near Colonial Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers- signaling an unsolved murder in our area.

Southwest Florida Crimestoppers says Trenesa Roberts was heading to work as a school bus driver at 6:30 am when she was shot and killed in front of her Lehigh Acres home. This happened exactly five years ago on December 18th, 2018.

We spoke to Roberts' sister, Sharlonda, three years ago when a billboard first went up on Lee Boulevard in an effort to get answers and find the person responsible.

In part, here's what she told us:

"Somebody knows something! You know, Fort Myers is not as big as you think it is, and being that we're from here, people know her; they know us; they know the family. Somebody knows something," Sharlonda says.

Five years later, investigators still need help closing the case.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers here.