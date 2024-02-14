Someone in Fort Myers got away with more than $1,700 in diesel fuel, police say

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect believed to have been involved in siphoning diesel from a 7-Eleven location on State Road 82.

Investigators say the gas station lost 446 gallons of diesel, which amounted to $1,733.60 in monetary loss.

Police say this happened at approximately 10:00 a.m on February 6 at the gas station located at 11501 State Road 82.

According to their notice, police say an unidentified man was seen exiting a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident. Investigators say the van was parked over one of the underground tanks for approximately 23 minutes before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

FMPD

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle was described as a green minivan, possibly an older model Chrysler minivan, with a spare tire on its roof, gray tape on the rear passenger side window and stickers/decals on the rear windshield.

The suspect is described as a man, wearing a gray-colored hat, a blue jacket, a black undershirt, dark gray pants and sandals.

If you can identify the suspect, you're asked to call Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700, submit a tip on our #AtlasOne app or call SWFL Crime Stoppers