'Smiles of joy:' Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter distributes gift cards to families in need

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi continued a seven-year holiday tradition Saturday, distributing $10,000 Walmart gift cards to Lee County families in need.

"We turn frowns of despair into smiles of joy," said event chairman Charles Dailey, a former Lee County School District principal. "Just seeing kids walk through with the smile of a gift card, knowing that they're going to get something for Christmas. The more you give, the more you receive."

The historically-Black fraternity chapter said it gave away 200 gift cards. The group partnered with the Lee County School District to identify families in need.

The group said 10 students from each school got a gift card. Families streamed into the Walmart on Colonial Boulevard, near the I-75 exit, throughout Saturday morning.

Organizers said families can use the money for Christmas gifts and food during the holiday season.

Dailey said some families have to choose between gifts and groceries during the holidays. This event helps ease the burden. Dailey was a principal at Cape Coral High School and Dunbar Community School.

Families expressed gratitude for the event.

Martha Humphrey and her daughter, fourth-grader Gabriella Humphrey, picked up a gift card on Saturday. Gabriella goes to Hancock Creek Elementary School in North Fort Myers.

“Times are difficult right now,” Martha said. “So, you know, it’s just something nice for the kids. Makes it real special around the holidays to give back.”

“Yeah!” Gabriella added emphatically.

Gabriella told FOX 4 she planned to get a rainbow doll.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.