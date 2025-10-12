'She had healing hands:' Hundreds honor Lee County EMT who died in off-duty accident

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Jeffrey Sanchez always considered his sister a superhero. But it wasn't until last month that he understood how many lives she touched.

“My sister was big-hearted and she had healing hands to help people in this community," Jeffrey told FOX 4.

"And it was far beyond what I was able to comprehend until the circumstances because she was so beautiful and took care of a lot of people and I was really proud of her.”

WFTX Jeffrey Sanchez reflects on his sister's life during a softball tournament honoring the fallen Lee County EMT on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Jessica Sanchez joined Lee County EMS in 2023. On Sept. 19, the department said she died following an "off-duty accident" the weekend before.

In a Facebook post, the department said it mourned her loss.

"She became known for her bright smile, positivity, and remarkable ability to lift up everyone around her," Lee County EMS said.

"Countless stories have been shared by her colleagues, all echoing the same truth: she made every day lighter, every shift better, and every life she touched fuller."

On Sunday, the large crowds at Lee Health Sports Complex served as a testament to that. Family friends organized a softball tournament to raise money for Sanchez's family.

It's a fitting tribute to the woman who played in the City of Cape Coral's rec softball league, according to teammates. Chris Leavens, Matthew Bellomy, and Sam Azevedo work with Jessica's twin sister at the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

After Matthew and Chris heard about what happened, Azevedo said they got to work organizing a tournament. Word spread on social media, and people quickly expressed interest.

The tournament featured a raffle with over 30 items, including photography sessions, softball gear, and tickets for the Cape Coral Sunsplash and Florida Everblades.

“Whatever we raise, I can’t even put a number on it," Azevedo said. "We’re thankful for anybody that came and donated.”

So is Jeffrey, who said he was blessed to have Jessica in his life. She leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

At the last second, a team dropped out of the tournament. Organizers asked the Sanchez family if they wanted to fill in.

On Sunday, Jessica's family wore gray uniforms with a small inscription on the sleeve: 'In Loving Memory of Jessica Sanchez.'

WFTX Jessica Sanchez's family worse a jersey with an inscription honoring the Lee County EMT.

A cartoon hippo sporting sunglasses and a baseball bat graced the front of the shirt, along with the team name, 'Hitting Hippos.'

The reason? Simple.

“It was a really fun name and we know Jessica up in heaven would be laughing at that,” Jeffrey said.

