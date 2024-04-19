Sex offender accused of following women, exposing himself at Fort Myers Walmart

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday for allegedly following women around and exposing himself inside a Fort Myers Walmart.

Deputies got a call from a loss prevention employee at the store on Tamiami Trail and Six Mile Cypress Parkway. The employee told them they saw 35-year-old Jawahn Jennings putting items in his pants — at first.

The employee went back to the security room and started watching Jennings on the security cameras. That's when the employee says he saw Jennings following women, then exposed and touched himself.

When deputies arrived, they found Jennings inside and approached him. In body camera video, Jennings pulled away from the deputy and ran off.

Jennings ran to the front of the store where another deputy was. In the video, you can see the deputy deploy his taser twice. However, according to the police report, only one prong hit his back and Jennings kept running.

The deputy followed him and they busted through the front doors, tackling Jennings and arresting him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Sex Offender Registry shows Jennings was a registered sex offender out of Connecticut. Court records show he was arrested for fourth-degree sexual assault in 2020 and had been convicted in 2023. Records show he lives in Fort Myers now.

Jennings was arrested for indecent exposure and resisting arrest without violence.

Deputies say no children were around when Jennings allegedly exposed himself.